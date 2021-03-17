Arjuna launches scathing attack on anniversary of World Cup win

By Indika Sri Aravinda

Former Sri Lanka cricket captain Arjuna Ranatunga launched a scathing attack on the cricket administration and also questioned Sports Minister Namal Rajapaksa as Sri Lanka today celebrated the 25th anniversary of the World Cup victory.

Ranatunga also said that if he is in the next Government he will get involved in sports, especially cricket.

The former cricket captain, who led Sri Lanka to victory in the World Cup in 1996, said that the cricket administration is corrupt and is only after money.

He also said that its the same corrupt officials who will be looking to contest the upcoming Cricket Board elections.

“If these people are told to go home they will not leave as their lives have been built on the money they get from cricket administration. They have no shame,” he said.

Ranatunga also said that even the cricketers are not on the right track and are not been guided on the right path.

The former captain said that being fat does not mean you are not fit adding that he was fit despite being a bit overweight when he played for Sri Lanka.

He also said that Sports Minister Namal Rajapaksa has the backing in the Government to do what he wants.

Ranatunga said that if he were to administer cricket he will set a two year deadline and walk away of he fails to achieve his goals. (Colombo Gazette)