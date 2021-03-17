AG files indictments before trial-at-bars on bond scam

Attorney General (AG) Dappula de Livera today filed indictments before the trial- at- bars hearing the cases filed on the 2016 Central Bank bond scam.

The AG’s Coordinating Officer State Counsel Nishara Jayaratne said the indictments were filed pertaining to the bond auctions conducted on the 29 and 31 March 2016.

Two trial-at-bars were appointed in February to hear the cases filed on the two bond auctions linked to the Central Bank bond scam.

The trial-at-bars were appointed by the Chief Justice on the request of AG Dappula de Livera.

The Chief Justice has appointed High Court Judges D.Thotawatta, Manjula Thilakarathna, and M. Irasadeen to the first trial-at-bar.

Meanwhile, High Court Judges Amal Ranaraja, Namal Balalle, and Adithya Patabandige have been appointed to the second trial-at-bar.

Former Finance Minister Ravi Karunanayake, former Central Bank Governor Arjuna Mahendran, Perpetual Treasuries Limited beneficiary owner Arjun Aloysius, and eight others have been accused in the case. (Colombo Gazette)