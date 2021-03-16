Train rams into bus killing child, injuring several others

A nine- year-old child has died after a train crashed into a private bus in Mannar.

The accident had occurred near the Talaimannar pier this afternoon.

Police Spokesman, Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Ajith Rohana said around 30 passengers, including 20 school children were in the bus at the time of the accident.

He said fifteen people have sustained injuries, with two people in a critical condition.

DIG Ajith Rohana said the driver and the conductor of the bus have been taken into Police custody.

He further said the Talaimannar Police have commenced investigations into the accident. (Colombo Gazette)