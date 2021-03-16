SriLankan to obtain a cargo aircraft

Sri Lankan Airlines is to obtain an aircraft for goods transportation with an aim to cater to the change in the airline industry due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The Cabinet has approved a proposal submitted by the Transport Minister to secure the aircraft on lease to the Sri Lankan Aviation Company Limited.

The approval has been granted subject to following the international competitive procurement methodology.

The fleet of Sri Lankan Aviation Company Limited comprises of a large number of economical narrow body aircrafts. As a result, more attention was paid on the passenger air routes network in the recent years.

This led to the underutilization of aero goods transportation potential due to the lack of suitable aircraft that cater to the goods transportation facility.

However, with the coronavirus pandemic, most of the aircraft companies have paid attention on aero goods transportation since passenger flights were limited. SriLankan Airlines currently operates flights to 26 destinations.

Considering the current market changes, it has become a fine opportunity for the main aeronautical companies to enter into the goods transportation market via main air routes seeking the goods transportation market there.

Therefore, paying attention on the potential for air goods transportation, it has been planned to change the available Sri Lankan company structure strategically.

Accordingly, Cabinet approval has been granted to obtain an aircraft for goods transportation. (Colombo Gazette)