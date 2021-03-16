Sri Lanka to continue with AstraZeneca vaccine

The Government will continue the administration of the Oxford AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine in Sri Lanka.

Cabinet co-spokesman Minister Ramesh Pathirana told reporters today that only one batch of the vaccine has been temporarily suspended in certain European countries.

A number of European countries recently suspended the use of the Oxford AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine over fears of blood clots.

Minister Ramesh Pathirana said Sri Lanka does not receive that particular batch of vaccine doses that have been suspended in certain European countries.

Therefore, the public have been urged to remain calm and not fear such reports, the Minister assured.

Commenting on the vaccines provided under the World Health Organization’s COVAX facility, he said Sri Lanka is expected to receive another batch of vaccines soon.

He said the existing batch of doses are being used to vaccinate people above the age of 60, who have been prioritized under the COVAX vaccination program in the country.

Minister Ramesh Pathirana further said the Government hopes to contain the spread of the coronavirus within the next two to three months. (Colombo Gazette)