Over 120 people displaced after Grandpass fire

By Vyshnavy Velrajh

Over 120 people have been displaced following the fire at Grandpass yesterday, officials said.

Deputy Director of the Disaster Management Centre Pradeep Kodippili told Colombo Gazette that 32 houses have been completely destroyed in the fire.

A row of houses burnt down in the fire that erupted in Kajimawatte in Grandpass early last morning.

Kodippili said 122 persons from 32 families have been provided temporary shelter at a temple in the area.

The area District Secretariat has already commenced providing necessary relief to the displaced persons.

Pradeep Kodippili further said an assessment will be conducted to ascertain the damage caused due to the fire.

He said following the assessment, the Government will finalise the compensation payment and hand it over to the affected parties.

The Deputy Director of the Disaster Management Centre said investigations are also underway to ascertain the cause for the fire. (Colombo Gazette)