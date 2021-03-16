Former Governor Azath Salley detained

Former Western Province Governor Azath Salley has been detained for questioning after being arrested by the Criminal Investigations Department (CID).

State Counsel Nishara Jayaratne said that Azath Salley was arrested on the advice of the Attorney General.

Salley has been detained to be questioned under the provisions of the Prevention of Terrorism Act (PTA).

Police Media Spokesman, Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Ajith Rohana said that several complaints had been made with regards to statements made by Azath Salley.

He said that the complaints have been received by the CID and the Police Headquarters.

DIG Ajith Rohana said that a five member CID team had later been appointed to investigate the statements.

He said the investigators will see if the statements had been made with the intention of creating communal disharmony.

Meanwhile Azath Salley had said that he had shared video clips of the statements he made at two media conferences to the Police.

He said that he had also recorded a statement at the Cinnamon Gardens Police station.

Salley had said that he hopes the ‘one country one law’ policy will be strictly enforced. (Colombo Gazette)