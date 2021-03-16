Former Directors of Swarnamahal arrested over money laundering

The former Directors of Swarnamahal have been arrested over money laundering.

The four former Directors Jeewaka, Deepa, Asanka, and Nalaka Edirisinghe were arrested by the Criminal Investigations Department (CID).

Attorney General Dappula de Livera had directed the CID to arrested the four former Directors of Swarnamahal.

In January, they were remanded on charges of misappropriation, cheating, criminal breach of trust, and other offences under the Finance and Business ACT.

The former Directors were accused of unauthorized acceptance of deposits of Rs. 13.7 billion, misappropriation of funds and money laundering. (Colombo Gazette)