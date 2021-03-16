Fake cop arrested in Pannipitiya

A suspect who posed as a policeman using a fake ID and committed several crimes, has been arrested.

Police Spokesman, Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Ajith Rohana said the suspect had displayed an identity card posing as a Sub- Inspector and had engaged in various crimes and fraudulent activities.

He said the 36-year-old man is also reported to have published images wearing a Police uniform on various social media platforms.

The suspect who was arrested by the Western Province Crimes Division yesterday has been identified as a resident of Rakwana.

DIG Ajith Rohana said the man will be produced before the Maharagama Magistrate’s Court today.

The Police Spokesman further said the suspect will be charged under the Penal Code and the Police Ordinance. (Colombo Gazette)