A child drowned after falling into a fish tank in a house in Galkiriyagama.

The Police said the child had fallen into the fish tank that was constructed inside a house in the Aandiyagala area.

The deceased has been identified as a one-year-old male.

The body of the child has been placed at the mortuary of the Aandiyagala hospital.

The Galkiriyagama Police is conducting further investigations into the incident. (Colombo Gazette)