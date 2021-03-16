Another 83 Sri Lankans who returned found to be infected

Another 83 Sri Lankans who returned to the island have been found to be infected with the coronavirus.

The National Operations Centre for the Prevention of COVID-19 said that the 83 people were among 331 people found to be infected in Sri Lanka over a 24-hour period ending at 6am today.

A number of Sri Lankans who returned to the country have been found to be infected over the past several days.

The authorities recently said that the South African variant of the coronavirus had been detected from a returnee who was in quarantine.

Meanwhile, of the 331 people who tested positive for the coronavirus during the 24-hour period ending at 6am today, 248 people were detected from various parts of the country.

Of them only 28 people were detected in Colombo, the lowest number of people found to be infected in the Colombo District over the past several months.

The rest of infections were from the Matara, Matale and other parts of the country. (Colombo Gazette)