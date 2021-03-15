Uber Eats launches in Kurunegala

Uber Eats today announced the launch of operations in Kurunegala, its fourth city in Sri Lanka, giving eaters there access to their favourite foods at the tap of a button.

The app already has over 50 restaurants to choose from, ranging from global brands such as KFC and Pizza Hut to local favourites such as Dine Hut, Gemigedara, MyBurger, and The Hangout.

As it expands its services in Sri Lanka, Uber Eats will also be offering Kurunegala residents earning opportunities as delivery partners, with the flexibility to work at their own time and at their own pace. Besides delivery partners, local restaurants, too, will now have the opportunity to place their foods on the platform, giving them increased visibility.

Uber Eats is proud to have hundreds of female partners on its platform, as part of its Diviyata Diriya initiative, and will continue to focus on female entrepreneurship opportunities in Kurunegala as well.

Commenting on the launch, Uber Eats Sri Lanka Lead, Bhavna Dadlani, said, “The tremendous love we’ve received from the people of Sri Lanka makes us want to cater to as many more people, as possible. We’re super excited to be able to serve the people of Kurunegala, and are confident we’ll receive the same love and support here as well.”

New users on the app in Kurunegala can enjoy LKR 250 off on their first 2 orders above LKR 500 from any restaurant on the Uber Eats platform in the city by using the code KNG250. The offer is available for a limited time.

Getting started with Uber Eats is easy: