Random PCR testing conducted in parts of Colombo

Random PCR testing was conducted in parts of Colombo today.

A large number of people were seen being tested for the coronavirus.

The testing is being conducted after a mass vaccination programme was launched recently, mainly in Colombo and other parts of the Western Province.

Meanwhile, the Colombo Municipal Council (CMC) has introduced a new echannelling system for senior citizens to obtain the COVID-19 vaccine.

The CMC said Colombo residents above the age of 60 can pre-book their appointments to receive the vaccine at a convenient date and time.

The new system, which is free of charge, has been introduced specifically for residents of Colombo 01-15 above the age of 60.

The CMC said appointments can be pre-booked via the echannelling website or the mobile application.

Appointments can also be made via the CMC’s official website www.colombo.mc.gov.lk

The Colombo Municipal Council has introduced the new system in order to prevent third- party involvement in the vaccination process.

Several allegations of political influence and other third-party involvement have been reported since the commencement of the vaccination programme for the public.

However, the Government has denied any such incidents and called on the health authorities to notify them of any such incidents. (Colombo Gazette)