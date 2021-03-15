Namal says he turned down home quarantine

Sports Minister Namal Rajapaksa says he turned down the option of being placed under home quarantine on his return from Dubai.

Rajapaksa tweeted saying he is under quarantine but rejected reports that he was under home quarantine.

Public Health Inspectors (PHI) had said last week they hoped Sports Minister Namal Rajapaksa is quarantined on his return from Dubai.

PHI Association President Upul Rohana had told Colombo Gazette that Rajapaksa must set an example by being quarantined for 14 days.

Rajapaksa said that while he had the option of being placed in home quarantine, he turned down the offer in the best interest of his wife and child who are at home.

Namal Rajapaksa also said that the the Government has decided to review the quarantine process for Sri Lankans returning from overseas and for Sri Lankans who have been vaccinated.

The quarantine process, including for travellers who have received the coronavirus vaccine, is under review, Army Commander, General Shavendra Silva said last week.

General Shavendra Silva had told Colombo Gazette that the proposal had been made when the coronavirus task force met last Monday afternoon.

A request was made to consider if the mandatory quarantine can be exempted for travellers who have received the Covid vaccine.

As a result, the Health Ministry’s technical committee on Covid-related matters is now studying the proposal and will make recommendations to the task force.

Most Sri Lankans have received the first jab of the vaccine and are expected to receive the second dose in April-May.

General Shavendra Silva said that a proposal was also made to reduce the quarantine period for Sri Lankans returning from overseas.

He said a suggestion was made to reduce the number of days in quarantine to 7 days but some felt it was not practical. It was later suggested to reduce the quarantine period to 10 days from the current 14 days.

He said that a proposal was also made to review the quarantine period for business travellers.

The proposal includes reconsidering the quarantine period for business travelers or reducing the quarantine period.

It was also proposed that local and foreign businessmen be allowed to travel in Sri Lanka under a travel bubble. (Colombo Gazette)