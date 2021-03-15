Cops deployed near schools

The Police have been deployed near schools from today to monitor if the health guidelines issued for COVID-19 are being adhered to.

All schools in the island reopened today for selected grades under the second stage of the first term.

Schools remained closed from March to November 2020 due to the coronavirus pandemic and reopened in stages thereafter.

Police Spokesman, Deputy Inspector General (DIG)Ajith Rohana said that Police personnel have been deployed to cover two key areas, such as health guidelines and road safety.

Police officers will monitor if the guidelines issued by the Education Ministry and Health Ministry are being followed.

He further said inspections will be carried out on drivers and conductors of school transportation services to monitor if the health guidelines are being adhered to.

DIG Ajith Rohana said special operations will also be launched with regard to road safety, in order to prevent any accidents involving school children.

A significant increase in accidents have been reported over the last few days and nearly 12 accidents have been reported daily over the past few weeks.

He said as a result, special measures have been taken to prevent a school student from becoming a victim, as schools reopen. (Colombo Gazette)