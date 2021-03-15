Cinnamon Hotels & Resorts to provide international travellers with free PCR tests and COVID-19 insurance

Cinnamon Hotels & Resorts – Sri Lanka’s leading hospitality brand becomes the first hotel chain in Sri Lanka, to provide complimentary PCR tests and free COVID-19 insurance for all international holiday-goers that book Cinnamon’s level 1 hotels.

As one of the 30 leading travel destinations to receive the Safe Travels Stamp from the World Travel & Tourism Council – the Sri Lanka travel and tourism industry is expected to see a slow, but increased footfall of tourists.

The decision by Cinnamon Hotels & Resorts to provide further health precautions is a timely effort to further reassure travellers of their safety when booking with them. As the hotel chain continues to develop new methods to ensure the utmost safety for guests and staff, without disrupting vacationers, the ongoing measures are expected to provide peace of mind for international travellers as they continue to navigate the ever-evolving landscape in the wake of the pandemic.

Speaking with Vice President Marketing and Events – Cinnamon Hotels and Resorts/ Head of Corporate Affairs, John Keells Group – Dileep Mudadeniya, noted “With our level 1 properties – Cinnamon Bentota Beach and Cinnamon Bey Beruwala receiving more booking requests by international travellers, it is imperative that we are able to ensure their safety and well-being given the uncertainty of the ongoing pandemic. As a leader in travel and tourism it is our prerogative to set an example for others to follow, thus the strategic decision was made under ‘Cinnamon Care’, the brand’s standard for care and cleanliness to provide guests with a free PCR test, as well as COVID-19 Insurance as part of their holiday package.”

The Cinnamon Standard for Care and Cleanliness is a regulation by which all Cinnamon hotels and resorts adhere to, pertaining to health and safety standards across all hotel spaces in order to ensure guests safety throughout their stay. This policy trickles through every aspect – including airport transfers, check-in, and check-out procedures, and use of hotel facilities.

Cinnamon Hotels & Resorts currently offers two [02] level 01 certified ‘safe and secure’ properties located in South Western Sri Lanka for holiday-goers namely, Cinnamon Bentota Beach and Cinnamon Bey Beruwala.

Whilst both properties are known for their world-class services and experiences on offer – Cinnamon Bentota Beach, the newest addition to the brand’s portfolio is strategically situated between the Bentara river and Bentota beach, offering guests exclusive access to water sports, signature dining experiences, local excursions and unlimited relaxation by the beach. Cinnamon Bey Beruwala, a mere 10-minute drive from Cinnamon Bentota Beach, features stunning modern architecture inspired by the Ottoman empire, with a large banquet space for weddings, multiple dining options and unique experiences.

International travellers can make their bookings directly on the brand website www.cinnamonhotels.com to avail this special offer.

Cinnamon Hotels & Resorts is Sri Lanka’s largest hotel owner with a portfolio of 15 hotels and resorts in both Sri Lanka and the Maldives with a passion for style and a penchant for fun. Adding to its portfolio, the much-anticipated project valued at USD 1 Billion – Cinnamon Life Integrated Resort, will be opening in December 2021.