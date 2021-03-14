PM proposes visiting the temple once a week be made mandatory

Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa says visiting the temple once a week should be mandatory.

He said that it should be mandatory for Buddhists to visit the Temple on a Poya Day or once a week.

“We see this happening in other religions. Christians go to church on Sunday. Buddhists go to the temple if they feel like it or stay at home,” he said.

The Prime Minister expressed these views while attending an event at a Buddhist temple in Puttalam today.

“If not once a week then at least once a month, on a Poya Day,” he said.

He said that children should learn about the close bond between the public and the temple.

The Prime Minister said that failure to do so would result in the village and the temple moving apart.

He said that in order to ensure society goes in the right direction there needs to be a close bond between the people and the Temple.

Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa also noted that people who follow various religions live in Puttalam.

Rajapaksa said that this is a good example to the world. (Colombo Gazette)