Government says steps taken to ensure equal rights to all

The Government says steps have been taken to ensure equal rights to all the people of the country.

Foreign Minister Dinesh Gunawardena said that the present Government is committed to the development of the country while protecting the independent, sovereign, free and unitary state.

He made these remarks while speaking at the opening ceremony of the Eastern Provincial Regional Consular Office of the Foreign Ministry in Trincomalee.

“The Governor has taken steps to provide equal rights to all the people of the country as a unitary state, including the North and the East. Thirty years of terrorism has disrupted life in these areas and development had declined. However, following the defeat of LTTE terrorism, steps were taken to develop these areas during the time of Former President Mahinda Rajapaksa,” he said.

The Foreign Minister said that the present Government is resuming development activities that were started after the victory of the war and is working currently to improve the living standards of the people in Trincomalee.

“We all must work together to make the vision ‘Vistas of Prosperity and Splendour’ a reality and develop the country. The people know that under our government, we work to make all people be able to live happily,” he said.

Gunawardena was speaking after opening a Consular Office of the Foreign Ministry in Trincomalee. (Colombo Gazette)