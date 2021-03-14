Defence Ministry warns will arrest anyone violating the law

The Defence Ministry today warned that anyone violating the law will be arrested.

Defence Secretary, General (retd) Kamal Gunaratne said that laws are introduced or amended after being carefully studied by legal experts, including the Attorney General.

He said that only accepted laws in the country can be followed.

Gunaratne said that if anyone violates the law or attempts to follow their own laws, they will be arrested.

The Defence Secretary also said that the Defence Ministry has been analysing some books distributed in schools.

He said it has been found that some schools books promote violence against some religions.

Gunaratne said that investigations have been launched to find who included such materiel in school books.

‘We will take steps to remove such materiel from school books,” he said.

Defence Secretary, General (retd) Kamal Gunaratne also said that some materiel found to be a threat to National security will be banned. (Colombo Gazette)