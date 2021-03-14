Advanced Level and Grade 5 Scholarship examinations postponed

The Advanced Level and Grade 5 Scholarship examinations have been postponed.

The Education Ministry said that the two examinations will not be held in August as scheduled.

According to the Education Ministry, the decision to postpone the two examinations was taken as the syllabus had not been fully covered.

Schools have not been operating as scheduled over the past year as a result of the coronavirus pandemic.

As a result, the Education Ministry feels the syllabus had not been fully covered to enable the Advanced Level and Grade 5 Scholarship examinations to be held in August.

The Education Ministry said that the new dates for the exams will be announced later. (Colombo Gazette)