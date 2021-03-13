Suspect arrested for promoting jihadist ideology in Sri Lanka

A suspect has been arrested for promoting the jihadist ideology in Sri Lanka, the Police said.

Police Spokesman, Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Ajith Rohana said that the suspect is the former President of the Jamaat-e-Islami group.

The suspect was identified as Rasheed Akbar, a resident of Mawanella.

The Terrorist Investigations Division (TID) arrested the suspect in Dematagoda under the provisions of the Prevention of Terrorism Act (PTA).

According to the Police spokesman, the suspect had written articles in a publication issued by the Jamaat-e-Islami group promoting jihad and wahhabism.

He said that several printed materiel as well as audio and video recordings of the suspect are being analysed.

DIG Ajith Rohana said that the suspect had also promoted harming traditional Muslims and creating a division in the Muslim community.

The suspect has been detained for further questioning. (Colombo Gazette)