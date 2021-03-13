Modi speaks to President Rajapaksa days before Geneva vote

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke to President Gotabaya Rajapaksa today, days before a vote in Geneva on a resolution against Sri Lanka.

All eyes are on the stand India will take on the resolution with some suggesting India will abstain from voting.

During the telephone conversation today Modi and Rajapaksa agreed to maintain regular contact between relevant officials, including in the context of the continuing COVID-19 challenges, the IANS news service reported.

The two leaders also reviewed topical developments and the ongoing cooperation between the two countries in bilateral and multilateral forums. Prime Minister Modi reiterated the importance of Sri Lanka to India’s Neighbourhood First policy.

The conversation between Modi and Rajapaksa took place days after Sri Lanka received 10 state-of-the-art railway passenger coaches from India as part of the supply of 160 coaches to Sri Lankan Railways by the Rail India Technical and Economic Service.

Meanwhile, the Indian High Commissioner to Sri Lanka Gopal Baglay also visited the Ram Setu in the island nation this week and offered his prayers on the occasion of Mahashivratri.

The official prayed for reinforcement of strong bonds between the people of India and Lanka, recalling their millennia-old links and the role of historical structures in creating these links. (Colombo Gazette/IANS)