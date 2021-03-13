Kollupitiya market to be demolished to construct multi-storey building

The Kollupitiya market is to be demolished to construct a new, multi-storey building.

The Prime Minister’s Office said that the new building will consist of trade stalls and apartments.

The building plan was presented to Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa.

According to the Prime Minister’s Office, a 39-storeyed building will be constructed to replace the old Kollupitiya market.

Once constructed, the first and second floors of the new building will consist of trade stalls.

Colombo Mayor Rosy Senanayake said that fruit and vegetable vendors will be able to sell their produce in the new market.

Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa instructed the officials to ensure normal traders can sell their produce in the new market.

Meanwhile, the eighth to the 30th floors of the building will consist of luxury apartments and other facilities.

Once constructed, the new building will be able to accommodate over 348 vehicles. (Colombo Gazette)