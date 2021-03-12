“The Entrepreneur Unites” event brings Sri Lanka’s top business leaders on to one stage

The Entrepreneur Unites, a unique event organized by The Entrepreneur Media, is set to help Sri Lanka’s up-and-coming entrepreneurs to build their entrepreneur mindset with the help of Sri Lanka’s most influential business leaders.

The event will focus on the best insights and advice from four Sri Lankan Entrepreneurs and will be held at the Taj Samudra on Saturday, 13th March 2021. The four speakers include Co-Founder of Spa Ceylon Shalin Balasuriya, Founder of Kapruka Dulith Herath, Chairman of George Steuart Group and Derana Dilith Jayaweera and Founder of Harpo’s Hotel, Cafe & Restaurants Harpo Gooneratne.

At the event, the four individuals will look back at their unique entrepreneurial journey and reveal some of their key learnings that have driven them to become top business leaders of today. As the Founder of Sri Lanka’s first e-commerce enterprise Kapruka, Dulith Herath will be elaborating on ways of overcoming the biggest fear of many budding entrepreneurs – failure and negative reception. Dilith Jayaweera will tap into his vast experience as a serial entrepreneur and far-sighted investor to shed light on the importance of constantly seeking new business opportunities. Shalin Balasuriya will reveal his experiences on how he has become a brand himself while Harpo Gooneratne will look back at how his entrepreneurial life has progressed from being a pioneering DJ in Sri Lanka to establishing an impressive portfolio of Colombo’s most loved dining establishments.

The Entrepreneur Media is the premier source of insights, advice, and guides from Sri Lanka’s most influential Entrepreneurs and opinion leaders. It strives to produce valuable content for its growing audience that primarily includes established and budding entrepreneurs as well as corporate leaders and professionals. Additionally, The Entrepreneur Platform is increasingly utilized by the academic communities via mainstream digital media platforms. The Entrepreneur Unites is supported by Taj Samudra Colombo (Venue Partner), Atom Media (Outdoor Media Partner), Good PR Sri Lanka (PR Partner), Sterill (Sanitizer Partner), CameraLK (videography Equipment Partner), Vitagen (Nutrition Supplement Partner), as well as (Main Sponsor) CIMA Sri Lanka, (Main Sponsor)ACBT, (Main Sponsor) Crocodile and (Main Sponsor) Blue Ocean Group of Companies.