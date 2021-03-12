Sri Lanka briefs number of diplomats in South Africa on UNHRC

Sri Lanka has briefed a number of diplomats based in South Africa on matters related to the UN Human Rights Council (UNHRC) session in Geneva.

The Foreign Ministry said that the High Commissioner to Sri Lanka in South Africa S. Amarasekara paid several courtesy calls pn the dignitaries representing the Diplomatic Corps in Pretoria, South Africa.

Accordingly, the High Commissioner met the Ambassador of the DRC to South Africa and Dean of the Diplomatic Corps in Pretoria Bene M’Poko, Ambassador of Philippines and the Dean of Asian Groups of Heads of the Mission in Pretoria Joseph Gerard Angeles, and also EU Ambassador to South Africa Dr. Riina Kionka.

During these meetings, High Commissioner Amarasekara briefed the dignitaries on recent development of Sri Lanka on the tourism sector with the reopening of the country for tourists, post COVID-19 recovery strategies as well as matters discussed at the UNHRC.

Minister Counsellor to the High Commission Mrs. Priyangani Hewarathna was also present at the meetings.

The meetings come ahead of the UNHRC taking a vote on a resolution on Sri Lanka later this month.

Sri Lanka has been seeking support against the resolution. (Colombo Gazette)