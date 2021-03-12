PHIs hope Namal is quarantined on his return from Dubai

By Indika Sri Aravinda

Public Health Inspectors (PHI) hope Sports Minister Namal Rajapaksa is quarantined on his return from Dubai.

PHI Association President Upul Rohana told Colombo Gazette that Rajapaksa must set an example by being quarantined for 14 days.

He said that the Government policy is that all Sri Lankans arriving from overseas are quarantined either at a hotel or facility operated by the military.

Rohana said that if politicians attempt to bend the rules then the public will lose confidence in the system.

Namal Rajapaksa was in Dubai together with State Minister D.V.Chanaka to attend an event.

While in Dubai he had also met the Sri Lankan community and had made arrangements to assist a few of them to return home.

Earlier this week the opposition claimed in Parliament that the departure of a flight was delayed for Rajapaksa for 45 minutes when he was travelling to Dubai.

Samagi Jana Balawegaya (SJB) Parliamentarian Hesha Withanage had said that the flight was held as the Immigration and Emigration Department had not yet received copies of court documents permitting Rajapaksa to travel overseas.

A travel ban had earlier been imposed on Rajapaksa over an ongoing case.

However the travel ban was lifted but the related court documents had reportedly not reached the airport.

Withanage had asked if the departure of flights will be delayed for ordinary citizens as well. (Colombo Gazette)