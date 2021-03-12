JVP goes to court against sugar import scam

The Janatha Vimukthi Peramuna (JVP) today (12) filed a fundamental rights (FR) petition with the Supreme Court against those responsible for the sugar import scam in Sri Lanka.

Former JVP MP Sunil Handunnetti filed the petition seeking an order to be made to initiate action against those involved in the scam.

In his petition, Handunnetti claimed that the State had incurred a loss of Rs. 15.9 billion due to the importation of sugar.

The scam was made public after the Finance Ministry submitted a report to the Parliamentary Committee on Public Accounts (COPA) in this regard on Tuesday (9).

The report claimed that those involved in importing sugar had monetarily benefitted from the importation, causing the State a loss of Rs.15.9 billion. (Colombo Gazette)