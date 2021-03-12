Hunt on for key suspect in human trafficking racket

A hunt is underway for a key suspect who attempted to send 24 illegal immigrants to Canada.

Police Spokesman, Deputy Inspector General of Police (DIG) Ajith Rohana said the suspect had operated from Jaffna.

He said the man had obtained between Rs. 300,000 and 500,000 from victims promising to send them to Canada.

The 24 Sri Lankans who were arrested while attempting to illegally travel by boat to Canada will be produced before the Puttalam Magistrate’s Court today (12).

The group had been transported via a lorry and had gathered in Kalpitiya in Puttalam where they were arrested by the Navy yesterday (11).

The illegal immigrants, consisting of one woman, three children, and 20 men, were handed over to the Kalpitiya Police upon their arrest.

The victims are residents of Trincomalee, Batticaloa, Jaffna, and Mullaitivu.

DIG Rohana said there was a significant reduction in human trafficking incidents last year and at the beginning of this year.

He urged people to remain vigilant and not to fall victim to such rackets.

The Police Spokesman said it is an offence to travel overseas without a valid passport, and from places outside of the airports and approved ports of Sri Lanka. (Colombo Gazette)