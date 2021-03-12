Biden to order all US adults be eligible for vaccine

The president is also due to say that Americans could be able to hold small gatherings to celebrate Independence Day on 4 July, but only if people adhere to social distancing measures and get vaccinated. The gatherings would also have to be held outside.

“He will put the nation on a path to get closer to normal by July 4th,” a senior administration official said.

The bill includes $1,400 payments, an extension of jobless benefits, and a child tax credit that is expected to lift millions out of poverty. The stimulus payments are set to begin this month.

It also allocates $350bn to state and local governments, some $130bn to school reopening, $49bn for expanded Covid-19 testing and research, as well as $14bn for vaccine distribution.