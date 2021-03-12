AG files indictments against Hejaaz

Attorney General (AG) Dappula de Livera has forwarded indictments against detained human rights activist and Attorney-at-Law Hejaaz Hizbullah.

The AG’s Coordinating Officer State Counsel Nishara Jayaratne said the AG forwarded the indictments to the Puttalam High Court today.

She said indictments were also forwarded against the Principle of Al Suhariya Madrasa School Salim Khan Mohomed Sahkir.

Nishara Jayaratne further said the indictments have been served on Hizbullah and Sahkir on charges filed under the Prevention of Terrorism Act (PTA).

Human rights Ambassadors in Europe yesterday called on the Government of Sri Lanka to respect human rights defenders, such as Hejaaz Hizbullah.

Earlier this month, the Fort Magistrate’s Court remanded Hizbullah and Sahkir until 18 March.

The human rights lawyer has been held at the Criminal Investigation Department headquarters in Colombo since his arrest on 14 April 2020, with restricted access to his lawyers, family and wife.

Hizbullah was arrested on charges of allegedly “aiding and abetting” one of the bombers involved in the 2019 Easter Sunday terror attacks.

Many, including the European Union, Amnesty International, and nearly 150 lawyers in Sri Lanka had raised concerns over Hejaaz Hizbullah’s detention under the Prevention of Terrorism Act without sufficient evidence. (Colombo Gazette)