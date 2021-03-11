Over 40 returnees found to be infected

Over 40 Sri Lankans who had returned from overseas have tested positive for COVID-19.

The National Operations Centre for the Prevention of COVID-19 (NOCPC) said 42 Sri Lankans who had returned from abroad were found to have tested positive from among the 342 detected in the country in the 24- hours ending at 06am today.

From among the 342 infected people, 300 individuals were detected in Sri Lanka, with the Gampaha District reporting the highest number of infections.

The NOCPC said 62 infected individuals were reported from the Gampaha District, followed by 39 from the Jaffna District, 34 from the Colombo District, and the remaining 165 from the other Districts.

The detections were made after health authorities had conducted 7,889 PCR tests yesterday.

Sri Lanka has reported a total of 86, 684 confirmed COVID-19 cases to date, with 83, 209 recoveries and 2,960 individuals still under medical care.

The Centre said 10, 650 people are currently undergoing mandatory quarantine at 106 quarantine centres across the country.

The death toll due to the coronavirus in Sri Lanka rose to 515, after four more deaths were reported yesterday.

The deaths were reported from Colombo 09 and 14, Nugegoda, and Alawathugoda. (Colombo Gazette)