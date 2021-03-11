Mahinda to attend independence anniversary of Bangladesh

Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa is to attend the 50th independence anniversary celebrations in Bangladesh.

Bangladesh Foreign Minister Dr AK Abdul Momen told reporters today that Maldives President Ibrahim Mohamed Solih, President of Nepal Bidhya Devi Bhandari, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Bhutanese Prime Minister Lotay Tshering, and Sri Lankan Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa will join the celebrations in person.

He said that Bangladesh will have stronger relations with the external world through celebrating the 50 years of independence amid the presence of global leaders – both in person and virtually, the Dhaka Tribune reported.

A 10-day mega event will be held from March 17 to 26.

“We’ll have discussions on many issues. Agreements will be signed and bilateral issues will be discussed. But the main purpose is to build stronger bonding and friendship,” the Bangladesh Foreign Minister said.

The Foreign Minister said that Chinese President Xi Jinping will send a video message marking the celebrations.

Dr Momen said French President Emmanuel Macron and Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau will also send video messages marking the celebrations.

The President of the Maldives Ibrahim Mohamed Solih will arrive on March 17 on a two-day visit and attend the celebrations at the National Parade Grounds in Agargaon.

Then, the President of Nepal Bidhya Devi Bhandari and Prime Minister of Sri Lanka Mahinda Rajapaksa will arrive in Dhaka to join the celebrations.

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi will arrive on March 26 and he will visit places outside Dhaka though the other three South Asian leaders will have engagements in Dhaka only.

The Indian premier will visit the Bangabandhu memorial in Tungipara to pay respect to Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman and is expected to visit the Orakandi temple and “Satipith.” He will also visit Satkhira.

The five leaders are likely to visit the National Mausoleum at Savar, Dhanmondi 32, and will attend the main program at the National Parade Grounds. (Colombo Gazette)