CID records statement from MP over claims on bombings

The Criminal Investigations Department (CID) recorded a statement from Samagi Jana Balawegaya (SJB) MP Ashoka Abeysinghe over claims he had made with regards to the 2019 Easter Sunday attacks.

The CID had issued summons on the MP to appear on Monday (08), but he had failed to do so.

Thereafter, the CID reissued summons on MP Abeysinghe to appear the following day, where he had failed to do so again.

The summons were issued after six Sri Lanka Podujana Peramuna (SLPP) MPs had filed a complaint calling on the CID to investigate the statement made by MP Abeysinghe during a public meeting on Saturday (06).

In the complaint, the SLPP MPs charged that the statement made by the SJB Kurunegala District MP was false and caused racial tensions.

MP Ashoka Abeysinghe is reported to have claimed that the Easter Sunday attacks were staged by President Gotabaya Rajapaksa and SLPP National Organizer Basil Rajapaksa, while it had been funded by the Chairman of the Avant Garde floating armory Nissanka Senadhipathi.

Meanwhile, Nissanka Senadhipathi too had filed a complaint with the CID against MP Abeysinghe on Monday (08). (Colombo Gazette)