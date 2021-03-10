Warrant issued for the arrest of Hirunika

The Colombo High court today issued a warrant to arrest Samagi Jana Balawegaya member Hirunika Premachandra.

The Court also ordered the former Parliamentarian to be produced in court over the case filed on the abduction of a youth.

The arrest warrant has been issued against Hirunika for failing to appear before court for the hearing of the abduction case set for today.

A case was filed against former MP Premachandra over the alleged abduction of a youth in Dematagoda in 2015.

The youth had claimed that he had allegedly been abducted by a group who had arrived in a vehicle owned by Premachandra in 2015, and had been assaulted. (Colombo Gazette)