Sri Lanka insists it has not accepted coup in Myanmar

By Vyshnavy Velrajh

Sri Lanka today insisted it has not acknowledged the military coup in Myanmar.

Foreign Secretary Admiral Jayantha Colombage told Colombo Gazette the Government has not expressed its view with regard to the military-run Government currently in power in Myanmar.

Colombage made the statement, when inquired about the #ProtestSriLanka trending on social media against Sri Lanka.

Social media users in Myanmar have lashed out at the Government of Sri Lanka over an invitation extended by Foreign Minister Dinesh Gunawardena to his Myanmar counterpart Wunna Maung Lwin.

Minister Gunawardena invited Lwin to attend a special Senior Officials meeting scheduled to be held on 31st March, 2021 and the Ministerial Meeting of the Bay of Bengal Initiative of the Multi-Sectoral Technical and Economic Cooperation (BIMSTEC) scheduled to be held on 1st April in Colombo.

Lwin was appointed as the Foreign Minister of Myanmar after the Military staged a coup and took over power in the country recently.

Commenting on the ongoing social media backlash against Sri Lanka in Myanmar, Foreign Secretary Admiral Jayanath Colombage explained that Sri Lanka was currently the Chair of the BIMSTEC.

He said therefore, Minister Gunawardena had extended invitations to all members of the BIMSTEC for the events to be held in Colombo.

Admiral Colombage said as Myanmar has not been expelled from the BIMSTEC, Minister Gunawardena had to follow procedure and invite the incumbent Foreign Minister of the country.

He pointed out that this does not mean that Sri Lanka has expressed its stance on the coup in Myanmar.

The Foreign Secretary reiterated that this also does not mean that Sri Lanka has acknowledged or expressed its opinion on the change of Government in Myanmar. (Colombo Gazette)