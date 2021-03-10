Quarantine for vaccinated travellers under review 

By Vyshnavy Velrajh

The quarantine process for travellers who have received the coronavirus vaccine, is under review.

Army Commander General Shavendra Silva told Colombo Gazette that the Health Ministry’s technical committee on Covid-related matters is to take a final decision on the matter.

He said that the proposal was one of three key suggestions made when the coronavirus task force met on Monday afternoon.

General Shavendra Silva said that a request was made to consider if the mandatory quarantine can be exempted for travellers who have received the Covid vaccine.

The request was made as most Sri Lankans have received the first jab of the vaccine and are expected to receive the second dose in April-May.

General Shavendra Silva said that a proposal was also made to reduce the quarantine period for Sri Lankans returning from overseas.

A suggestion was made to reduce the number of days in quarantine to 7 days but some felt it was not practical. It was later suggested to reduce the quarantine period to 10 days from the current 14 days.

General Shavendra Silva that a proposal was also made to review the quarantine period for business travellers.

The proposal includes reconsidering the quarantine period for business travelers or reducing the quarantine period.

It was also proposed that local and foreign businessmen be allowed to travel in Sri Lanka under a travel bubble. (Colombo Gazette)