Public warned of fake Rs. 1000, Rs. 5000 currency notes

The public have been warned over the circulation of fake Rs. 1000 and Rs. 5000 currency notes.

Police Spokesman, Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Ajith Rohana said two people were arrested with a counterfeit Rs. 5000 note in Kelaniya yesterday.

The suspects were arrested after providing the fake currency note to a shop in the area.

He said the suspects have been handed over to the Criminal Investigations Department for further investigations.

DIG Ajith Rohana said the Police have received multiple reports on the printing and distribution of counterfeit currency notes, especially Rs 1000 and Rs. 5000 notes.

He requested the public to remain cautious when exchanging currency notes and to inspect if they are original or not.

The Police Spokesman also urged retailers to be vigilant of counterfeit currency notes when engaging with customers, and to take necessary precautions in this regard. (Colombo Gazette)