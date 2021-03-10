Opposition claims flight held for Namal for 45 minutes

The opposition claimed in Parliament today that the departure of a flight was delayed for Sports Minister Namal Rajapaksa for 45 minutes when he was travelling to Dubai.

Samagi Jana Balawegaya (SJB) Parliamentarian Hesha Withanage said that the flight was held as the Immigration and Emigration Department had not yet received copies of court documents permitting Rajapaksa to travel overseas.

A travel ban had earlier been imposed on Rajapaksa over an ongoing case.

However the travel ban was lifted but the related court documents had reportedly not reached the airport.

Withanage asked if the departure of flights will be delayed for ordinary citizens as well.

State Minister of Internal Security Chamal Rajapaksa responded saying the the question was not listed in the order paper of Parliament today.

He requested that the question be removed from the Parliament Hansard but the opposition objected. (Colombo Gazette)