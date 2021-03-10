Bathiudeen files complaint with CID against Wimal

All Ceylon Makkal Congress (ACMC) Leader MP Rishad Bathiudeen today (10) filed a complaint with the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) against Minister Wimal Weerawansa.

MP Bathiudeen filed the complaint against a public statement made by Minister Weerawansa yesterday (9).

Weerawansa had claimed that both Bathiudeen and his brother Riyaj had been in touch with Zahran Hashim, the mastermind of the 2019 Easter Sunday terror attacks.

Speaking to reporters after filing his complaint with the CID, MP Bathiudeen reiterated that he does not know Zahran Hashim and has not met him before, adding that neither he nor his brother have had any previous contacts with the man.

Claiming that he has said this before as well, Bathiudeen said he stands by his statement even today, as that was the truth.

The ACMC MP pointed out that the statement made my Weerawansa is a blatant lie.

Former Minister Bathiudeen accused Minister Weerawansa of making such allegations for his personal political benefit.

Stating that the Minister is currently facing backlash in the political field, MP Bathiudeen said the Minister was using such allegations for his political advantage.

He further challenged Weerawansa to prove the allegations raised against himself and his brother, Riyaj Bathiudeen.

MP Bathiudeen said he hopes the CID will immediately commence investigations into his complaint.

He further called on the CID to initiate legal action against Weerawansa following the completion of the investigation. (Colombo Gazette)