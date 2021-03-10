AG briefs Cardinal on Easter attacks cases

The Archbishop of Colombo, His Eminence Malcolm Cardinal Ranjith has been briefed on the cases pertaining to the 2019 Easter Sunday attacks.

Attorney General (AG) Dappula de Livera had met the Archbishop on Monday (08) to brief him on the ongoing investigations.

The AG’s Coordinating Officer State Counsel Nishara Jayaratne said the Attorney General had informed the Archbishop on the progress of matters and the current status of the cases pertaining to attacks.

She further said, in relation to the writ application filed by the Archbishop, the AG has instructed the Inspector General of Police (IGP) C.D. Wickremaratne to commence investigations in this regard.

The IGP has been ordered to investigate the importation of several swords, daggers, and other such weapons into the country.

Nishara Jayaratne said the AG has also ordered the IGP to initiate action against the suspects involved in accordance with the law.

She said the Attorney General had also called for a probe into five suspects named in the report of the Presidential Commission of Inquiry (PCoI) on the 2019 Easter Sunday attacks.

Jayaratne said the AG directed the IGP to conduct investigations into the suspects.

The names of Abu Hind, Lukman Thalib, Abu Abdullah, Rimzan and Sara Jesmin have been disclosed in the PCoI report on the Easter attacks.

A copy of the report of the PCoI appointed to probe the 2019 Easter Sunday terror attacks was handed over to the Archbishop on 1st March.

The final report of the PCoI probing the Easter Sunday attacks was handed over to President Gotabaya Rajapaksa on 1 February 2021.

Thereafter, on 22 February, the Presidential Secretariat handed over the final report of the PCoI to Speaker of Parliament Mahinda Yapa Abeywardena.

The report was then tabled in Parliament by Leader of the House Dinesh Gunawardena on 25 February, during which he requested that it be made public.

Attorney General (AG) Dappula de Livera also received a copy of the report on the same day from the Presidential Secretariat. (Colombo Gazette)