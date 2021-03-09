Prison officer interdicted over selfie taken by MP with Ranjan

By Vyshnavy Velrajh

A prison officer who had allowed Samagi Jana Balawegaya (SJB) Parliamentarian Harshana Rajakaruna to take a selfie with imprisoned MP Ranjan Ramanayake, has been interdicted.

Commissioner of Prisons (Administration and Rehabilitation) and Prison Spokesman Chandana Ekanayake told Colombo Gazette that the Prisons Department had commenced an inquiry into the selfie taken by the MP at the Angunukolapelessa prison.

Ekanayake said State Minister of Prison Management and Prisoners’ Rehabilitation Lohan Ratwatte had instructed prison officials to investigate the incident.

He said thereafter Commissioner General of Prisons Thushara Upuldeniya had also instructed the Prisons Department to commence an inquiry into the matter.

Chandana Ekanayake further said that inquiries were being conducted into the prison officer who had been on active duty at the time of MP Rajakaruna’s visit.

He also said that an inquiry will be conducted into the MP’s action of taking a selfie within prison premises.

The Prison Spokesman said it was the responsibility of the Prisons Department to investigate such incidents.

Samagi Jana Balawegaya MP Harshana Rajapakaruna had visited MP Ranjan Ramanayake at the Angunukolapelessa prison yesterday.

Posting a selfie with the imprisoned MP on Facebook, MP Rajakaruna said he had visited MP Ramanayake to inquire into his wellbeing at the prison. (Colombo Gazette)