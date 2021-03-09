Police service to be modernised

The Sri Lanka Police Department will be modernized by amending existing traditional methods.

The Cabinet has approved a proposal submitted by the Minister of Public Security Rear Admiral Sarath Weerasekara in this regard.

As per the proposal a steering committee will be appointed to design a project to monitor and implement the overall modernization of the Police, prioritizing the Traffic and Road Safety Division.

The Sri Lanka Police is a leading body empowered to ensure the safety and security of the public and to maintain law and order. It also provides multiple services to people across the country.

It has been identified that the Police Department needs to be modernized by changing the existing traditional methods.

Under the necessary changes, it has been identified that the traffic handling process should be made effective and efficient through modern methods.

In particular, priority has been focused on streamlining the work of the Police Traffic and Road Safety Division using digitization solutions to reduce existing traffic congestion in urban areas. (Colombo Gazette)