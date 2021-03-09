Indictments served on Swiss Embassy employee over abduction claims

The Colombo High Court today served indictments on Garnian Banniester Francis, a local employee of the Swiss Embassy in Colombo.

The indictments were served over false complaints filed with the Criminal Investigations Department claiming that she was abducted and released in November 2019.

On 25 November 2019, Francis had reported that she had been abducted in Colombo to force her to disclose embassy-related information.

She was arrested on 16 December 2019, and was remanded on the grounds of falsifying evidence. She was later granted bail on 30th December 2019.

Attorney General Dappula de Livera thereafter filed indictments against Garnian Banniester Francis in the Colombo High Court in October 2020. (Colombo Gazette)