DNA test confirms body in bag that of young woman

A DNA test conducted on the remains of a headless body found in a bag at Dam Street recently, is that of a young woman from Kuruwita.

Police Spokesman, Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Ajith Rohana said a DNA test conducted by the Government Analyst Department has confirmed that the body belongs to the 30-year-old woman from Kuruwita.

He said the sample form the headless corpse matches that of the mother and brother of the woman.

DIG Ajith Rohana said the tests have confirmed that she is the biological daughter of the elderly woman.

The Police Spokesman said however, the head of the woman is still missing, and investigations are underway to find the missing body part.

He further said a post mortem examination will be conducted once the missing head is found.

The headless corpse of the woman was found stuffed inside a travelling bag on Dam Street in Colombo on 1st March.

Investigations later revealed that a Police Sub- Inspector attached to the Buttala Police had murdered the woman in Hanwella and had abandoned her headless corpse in Colombo.

The Police officer was found to have committed suicide when attempts were made to arrest him over the murder.

The Wella Veediya Police are conducting further investigations into the murder. (Colombo Gazette)