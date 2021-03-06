Mandatory quarantine for travelers remains despite jab 

By Vyshnavy Velrajh

Sri Lankans who travel overseas will be required to be quarantined on their return even if they have been vaccinated.

Army Commander General Shavendra Silva said the authorities have not considered amending the quarantine process, as yet.

He said that as the vaccination process is still in the initial stages the Government has not considered any changes to the existing system.

Last week General Silva warned the public who obtained the first dose of the coronavirus vaccine to continue exercising caution and not be overconfident.

He noted that some people had begun to go about without taking precautions after obtaining the first jab.

He said that taking just the first dose does not give anyone immunity from the coronavirus.

Health authorities commenced administering the vaccines to vulnerable groups in Sri Lanka from January.

The Government this week, also approved the emergency use of the COVID-19 vaccine, Sputnik V, manufactured by Russia.

Sri Lanka is also set to receive the first batch of COVID-19 vaccines allocated under the COVAX facility of the World Health Organization tomorrow.