Thirty-three Sri Lankans who returned found to be infected

Thirty-three Sri Lankans who returned to the country have been found to be infected with Covid-19.

Officials said that the 33 Sri Lankans were among 384 people who tested positive for the coronavirus over a 24-hour period ending at 6am today.

Over the past two months a number of Sri Lankans who returned to the island have been found to be infected.

However, the Government has decided to continue with the repatriation process.

Army Commander, General Shavendra Silva had told Colombo Gazette recently that the National Operations Centre for the Prevention of COVID-19 (NOCPC) is vigilant of coronavirus variants being reported in a number of countries.

He said that despite the threats and objections raised by various parties to halt the repatriation of stranded Sri Lankan migrant workers, the Government has decided to continue with the process.

The Army Commander said that precautions have been taken to repatriate and quarantine migrant workers.

He said the process has been structured in such a way to ensure the virus does not spread from migrant.

Sri Lanka has reported 84, 609 confirmed Covid cases as of this morning, with 80,863 recoveries, and 3,284 people under medical care.

The NOCPC said among the 384 infected individuals detected yesterday, 351 were detected within Sri Lanka after 12, 883 PCR tests were conducted by health authorities yesterday alone.

The highest number of detections were made in the Colombo District, with 78 infected individuals, followed by 64 from Ratnapura, 35 from Kandy, and the remaining 174 from the other Districts.

The NOCPC said 10, 312 individuals are currently undergoing quarantine at 98 quarantine centres across the country.

Meanwhile, five more deaths due to COVID-19 were reported yesterday, taking the death toll in Sri Lanka to 489.

The deaths were reported from the Ussapitiya, Mattakkuliya, Kolonnawa, Boralesgamuwa, and Giriulla areas. (Colombo Gazette)