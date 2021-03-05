Search continues for head of woman killed by cop

Search operations are continuing along the Kelani River to find the head of the woman who was recently killed by a Police Sub- Inspector attached to the Buttala Police.

Police Spokesman, Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Ajith Rohana said it is suspected that the head of the woman may have been stuffed in a bag and abandoned in the Kelani river by the suspect.

DIG Ajith Rohana said the bag belonging to the woman is reportedly missing from the guesthouse in Hanwella where the suspect and victim had stayed prior to the murder.

He said the headless corpse of the woman was found inside a travelling bag on Dam Street in Colombo, while the head remains missing.

The Police together with the Navy conducted a search operation from the Modera to Ambathale stretch of the Kelani River yesterday, but were unable to recover the victim’s head.

The Police Spokesman said therefore, special search operations will continue along the Kelani River today as well.

Meanwhile, DNA samples have been collected from the victim’s mother and brother to identify the corpse of the woman.

DIG Ajith Rohana said following the completion of the DNA tests, the post mortem examination will be conducted on the victim.

He said the Police will continue investigations into the murder. (Colombo Gazette)