Medical attention should be sought if fever remains after jab

By Vyshnavy Velrajh

Health authorities have urged people suffering from fever for more than two days after receiving the COVID-19 vaccine to immediately seek medical attention.

Deputy Director General of Health Services Dr. Hemantha Herath told Colombo Gazette that people who have received vaccinations will generally suffer from fever for a period of between 24-42 hours.

He said however, if the fever continues then it is most likely not due to the vaccine, but due to other infections.

Dr. Hemantha Herath said the common infections reported to cause fever after receiving a vaccine is urinary tract infection, malaria, or dengue.

He said health authorities have observed that in Sri Lanka, those who have suffered with fever for more than two days after receiving the COVID-19 vaccine, have been diagnosed with dengue.

The Deputy Director General of Health Services said many cases with such complications due to dengue were hospitalized over the last few days.

He pointed out that people who had obtained the coronavirus vaccine had reported of fever for more than two days, and had not obtained medical attention due to attributing the fever to the vaccine.

However, upon admission to the hospital they had been diagnosed with dengue and had thereafter faced severe complications.

Dr. Hemantha Herath warned that there is a high possibility for Sri Lankans to be diagnosed with dengue and that some people do not realise they have been infected.

He said therefore, people who have obtained the COVID-19 vaccine and are found to be suffering with fever for more than two days, have been urged to immediately seek medical attention.

Dr. Herath said by doing so, they can prevent facing complications due to dengue. (Colombo Gazette)