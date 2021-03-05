Gampaha deaths not linked to Covid vaccine

The death of two individuals in Gampaha after they had obtained the coronavirus vaccine, is not linked to the jab, the Health Ministry said today.

Deputy Director General of Health Services Dr. Hemantha Herath said that the two individuals had died as a result of other complications.

A 57-year-old man had died on admission to the Divulapitiya District Hospital, two days after he obtained the Covid vaccine.

Another person had also died, and according to reports he had also obtained the vaccine.

Dr. Hemantha Herath said that the public should not avoid taking the vaccine after the Gampaha incident.

He said that all those who should obtain the vaccine must do so when the opportunity arises.

Earlier, the health authorities urged people suffering from fever for more than two days after receiving the COVID-19 vaccine to seek immediate medical attention.

Dr. Hemantha Herath told Colombo Gazette that people who have received vaccinations will generally suffer from fever for a period of between 24-42 hours.

He said however, if the fever continues then it is most likely not due to the vaccine, but due to other infections. (Colombo Gazette)