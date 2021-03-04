Woman jumps into well with three children

A woman had attempted suicide by jumping into a well with her three underage children in the Dharmapuram area in Ramanathapuram, Kilinochchi.

The Police said the woman had jumped into the well along with her children aged eight, five, and two last evening.

Area residents had saved the mother and her 02-year-old child, while the other son aged five and daughter aged eight had drowned.

The woman and her rescued son were admitted to the Kilinochchi hospital, after which the son had died upon admission.

The mother of three is still receiving treatment at the Kilinochchi hospital.

The bodies of the other two children were retrieved from the well during a special operation conducted together by the Police, Navy and area residents.

The Police suspect the woman may have attempted suicide along with her children due to a family dispute.

The Dharmapuram Police are conducting further investigations into the incident. (Colombo Gazette)